MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Christopher Newport University ran its winning streak to five games Saturday afternoon by holding off Montclair State University, 14-13. Junior quarterback Matt Dzierski scored both touchdowns for the Captains, but the final margin of victory proved to be a missed extra point by the Red Hawks with just 2:18 to play in the fourth quarter.



CNU improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference with the triumph at Sprague Field. Montclair State is now 2-6 and 0-4 and the Hawks have dropped five straight games.



"Our defense deserves so much credit for the way they played today," First Year Head Coach Paul Crowley said. "We knew this would be a physical battle and the fact we were able to hold them off and find a way to win says a lot about our team. We still have some things that need to be cleaned up, but overall considering we were a few men down today because of illness and injuries, this was a tremendous effort."

A Homecoming crowd of 3,469 watched the Captains jump to an early lead when Dzierski scored on a 19-yard run in the opening quarter. MSU pulled even thanks to an 85-yard interception return by Nicholas Burgess in the final minute of the second quarter to even the score at 7-7 at the intermission.

Following a scoreless third quarter, the Captains re-claimed the lead with 5:11 to play in the final quarter. CNU held the ball for over eight minutes and reached the end zone on a one-yard plunge by Dzierski to complete an 11-play, 72-yard drive, and put the Captains ahead, 14-7.



Montclair State would follow with a fast-moving drive that took the Red Hawks 75 yards on eight plays in just under three minutes. Sophomore quarterback Mason Murdock scampered 19 yards for the touchdown to bring the Hawks within a point.

An injury suffered during the touchdown run resulted in a lengthy delay, and when the game resumed with the extra point attempt, a high snap led to a missed kick and the score remained 14-13. Christopher Newport would run out the final 2:18 by converting two first downs to put the game away.



Dzierski completed 13 of 21 passes for 162 yards and rushed 16 times for a net 26 yards. Freshman Gunner White led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 136 yards, his biggest day as a Captain.