NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- Christopher Newport got off to an impressive start last season under then first year head coach, Art Link. They bolted out to a 4-1 mark, but faded down the stretch finishing 5-5. With a good recruiting class this year, the Captains feeling good about themselves for the 2018 season. Despite being picked 5th in the preseason coaches poll in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, they're sticking to what they know best. "Our identity is an aggressive style", says Link.

Among those leading the charge is junior quarterback, Jack Anderson. " As a team we underperformed last season", he says. Of their 17 years of existence as a football program, CNU has made the NCAA Division III playoffs 10 times, but none since 2014. They're looking to get back.

