Captains get big win over archrival Salisbury

CNU's defense held the Sea Gulls to just 2.7 yards per play, and forced four turnovers (two fumbles and two interceptions). The Captains held Salisbury scoreless in the first half, holding a 10-0 edge at the intermission, and then allowed just one offensive touchdown in the second stanza. SU's other score came on an interception return.



Fifth-year senior Josh Uvodich led the defensive attack by intercepting two passes, breaking up two pass attempts, forcing a fumble, recovering a fumble, and making four tackles. His interception with just over four minutes to play in the fourth quarter put the game on ice for the Captains. Senior linebacker Kindrick Braxton topped the team with nine tackles, and the Captains recorded five sacks, including two from fifth-year senior lineman Luke Nitowski, as the Captains applied relentless pressure on Salisbury quarterbacks all afternoon.



Christopher Newport's defense set new program records for lowest passing efficiency ever, as well as lowest pass completion percentage ever as the Gulls completed just two of 13 passes for the day. The 28 passing yards Salisbury finished with was tied for third-lowest in program history.



On offense, the Captains, now 3-1 overall, utilized both senior Matt Dzierski and freshman Connor Barry at quarterback. Dzierski, who was returning after missing the last game with a shoulder injury, threw just two passes. His lone completion, however, came on a screen to sophomore Gunner White, which ended up going 65 yards for the Captains final score of the day in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.



Barry started the scoring late in the opening quarter with a 25-yard TD pass to sophomore Trey Hayes, and later crossed the goal line on a four-yard run in the third quarter. He ended up 10-of-20 passing for 163 yards.



The Sea Gulls kept things interesting in the second half after senior defensive back A.J. Butler intercepted a pass and scampered 53 yards for SU's first score of the game, cutting CNU's lead to 10-7. After the Captains re-gained momentum and stretched the lead to 24-7, the Gulls would end the scoring on a six-yard run by sophomore quarterback Micah Brubaker to provide the 24-14 final verdict.



Salisbury, now 1-3, had not lost a conference game since falling at Frostburg State on November 10, 2018. Their 21-game winning streak included four straight NJAC titles, and the Gulls' final victory in the streak proved to be last year's 36-33 triumph over the Captains to end the regular season. Salisbury now leads the all-time series with the Captains, 16-6.



Although the victory puts the Captains in a good position in the conference, Crowley refused to look too far ahead.



"We're certainly going to enjoy this victory, but it's just one game," Crowley continued. "There's a lot of football to be played, and every week we'll be facing tough opposition. Next week, we've got a really good non-conference game, and then five more NJAC games. All we are is 1-0 in the league, and we've got to take care of business every time we get on the field."



Christopher Newport will play its next two games on the road. The Captains return to action next Saturday, October 7th, playing the Red Devils of Dickinson University in Carlisle, Pa. It will be the first meeting ever of the two schools, who are both 3-1 to start the season. CNU will then play at Rowan University on October 14th, the first of five straight NJAC games over the second half of the season.