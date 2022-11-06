Captains Hold Off TCNJ, 24-21, for Sixth Consecutive Victory

Coupled with Salisbury's 32-17 victory at Kean Saturday, the Sea Gulls and Captains are now both 5-0 atop the NJAC.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University jumped to a 17-0 lead over the College of New Jersey at halftime Saturday, and then had to hang on for a 24-21 victory at Kelchner Field at TowneBank Stadium.

The Captains, now 7-2 and 5-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, won their sixth straight game on a sunny and warm first Saturday of November, and will now play at Salisbury next week for what amounts to the NJAC Championship game.



On a day the Captains honored their senior class, playing their final home regular season game, it was a freshman who stole the spotlight. Running back Gunner White set a new CNU school record for rushing yardage by a freshman with 174 yards on 28 carries, and scored what proved to be the deciding touchdown with 8:00 to play in the third quarter on a 15-yard scamper, the only touchdown of the second half for the Captains.

It was the most yards rushing by a Christopher Newport player since Marcus Morrast ran for 191 yards in a double overtime victory over Methodist in 2014.



"We had a terrific effort in the first half, but a bit disappointing in the second half," Head Coach Paul Crowley said. "Too many penalties and TCNJ really grabbed the momentum. It took some big runs by Gunner and a great play on defense by Josh Uvodich to secure the win."



Uvodich, a senior cornerback, intercepted a pass with just under two minutes remaining in the final quarter to put the Captains in a position to run out the clock. White broke loose for a 36-yard pickup in the final minute, giving the Captains the opportunity to go into victory formation and hold onto the three-point triumph.



Junior quarterback Matt Dzierski threw two first half touchdown passes as the Captains built their 17-0 advantage. Dzierski connected with freshman Trey Hayes from 32 yards away on a fourth-and-nine situation to end a 10-play, 78-yard drive to open the game. After junior Ryan Castle booted a 24-yard field goal to give the Captains a 10-0 lead, Dzierski found sophomore tight end Trey Lancaster all alone for a 23-yard scoring pass with 4:24 to play in the first half. The touchdown polished off a seven-play, 68-yard drive, and provided the 17-0 tally at the intermission.



The Lions looked like a different squad to open the third quarter, and ended up out-scoring the Captains, 21-7, in the stanza. Sophomore running back Jayson Schmidt scored on a 55-yard run, and later reached the end zone on a 14-yard pass from junior quarterback Trevor Bopp.