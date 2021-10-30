Captains lose lopsided homecoming game to Salisbury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport University suffered its worst defeat in program history Saturday, falling 84-14 to 11th-ranked Salisbury University at Kelchner Field at TowneBank Stadium. The Captains, now 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, turned the ball over four times and gave up 12 touchdowns in the Homecoming Weekend defeat.



Salisbury improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 atop the NJAC with the dominant effort, matching school records for points and touchdowns in a single game. Three of the scores by the Sea Gulls came on defensive touchdowns, two on fumble returns and one on an interception runback. The Gulls have now won five straight games, as well as six in a row in the series with the Captains.



Christopher Newport managed just two touchdown for the day, both on runs by freshman Aeron Williams, a one-yard plunge in the second quarter and a two-yard score in the third quarter. The Sea Gulls scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter, and surged to a 35-0 lead before Williams scored to put the Captains on the board. After leading at the half, 42-7, SU ran the score to 49-7 in the third quarter before Williams' second score made it 49-14. Salisbury then posted five more touchdowns to complete the 70-point victory.



CNU sophomore quarterback Matt Dzierski completed 14 of 21 passes for 184 yards, as the Captains out-gained the Gulls through the air, 195-116. Fifth-year senior wide receiver Garrison Mayo caught five passes for 99 yards before leaving the game with a leg injury. Senior running back Adam Luncher ran the ball seven times for a team-high 69 yards.



A Homecoming crowd of 3,334 watched as the Captains had a two-game winning streak snapped, and concluded their 2021 home schedule with a 2-3 mark. Prior to kickoff, a ceremony took place honoring Christopher Newport's senior student-athletes who played their final game at Kelchner Field at TowneBank Stadium.



The Sea Gulls out-gained the Captains in total yardage, 547-349, with 431 yards coming on the ground. Salisbury matched records the program set in 2010 when the Gulls scored a dozen touchdowns and also posted 84 points in an 84-7 victory at Husson. SU can wrap up the NJAC title, and automatic NCAA bid, with a home win next week over the College of New Jersey. 11 different Sea Gulls scored the dozen touchdowns, with only running back Hunter Hruz scoring twice, the final two tallies of the day.



The game marked the 20th all-time of the programs, the longest-running series in Captains history. Salisbury is now 15-5 all-time vs. CNU. The Captains will conclude the 2021 season next Saturday, traveling to Glassboro, N.J., to take on the Profs of Rowan University. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 p.m. Rowan is 1-6 this year and 1-3 in the NJAC following a 20-7 defeat Saturday at Montclair State.



"Our seniors made it clear after the game that next week's game means a lot," Head Coach Art Link said. "We want to finish the year, and their careers, with a win and get back to .500. We'll get back to work and start preparing for Rowan."



