1 Captains pull out 3-2 win over #9 Virginia Wesleyan in Super Regional

Friday's battle took place on a sunny and warm afternoon, and each squad homered to begin its scoring. The Captains grabbed a 1-0 lead when sophomore Katie Currin crushed her ninth home run of the season in the second inning. The shot to center field stood up all the way until the top of the sixth inning as freshman lefthander Jamie Martin continued her outstanding work in the pitching circle for the Captains, and sophomore Emily Seale was equally as dominant for Virginia Wesleyan.



The Marlins, ranked ninth in the nation, broke through in the top of the sixth when senior Julia Sinnett cracked her tenth long ball of the season, a two-run shot to center, that gave VWU a 2-1 advantage. The home run put an end to a string of 40 consecutive scoreless innings from Martin, the second-longest in CNU history.



The Captains would bounce back quickly, evening the game with a single run in the bottom of the sixth. After senior Maddie Hool singled to open the frame and was sacrificed to second base, senior Bailey Roberts hit a fly ball down the right field line that glanced off the glove of the right fielder. As the ball bounced into foul territory, Hool was able to scamper home to tie the game at 2-2.



Martin was able to set down the Marlins in order in the top of the seventh with a pair of fly outs and a ground out. The Captains came to the plate in the home half of the seventh, and promptly put the winning run in scoring position as Currin led off with a single, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Sophomore Brooke Greaver then added a single, advancing Currin to third. Greaver cruised innto second base on the throw home. Senior Caroline Helmer was walked to load the bases, and Head Coach Keith Parr made the call to go to his bench. Freshman Meredith Brickner was called on to pinch hit, and Brickner delivered a slow-roller to short that allowed Currin to charge home without a throw to win the game for the Captains.



Martin earned the win for the Captains to improve to 19-1 on the season. The freshman lefty allowed six hits and struck out three while not issuing any walks. Earlier in the day, Martin was identified as a finalist for the 2022 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year award. She is one of ten finalists and is in the running for NFCA All-American honors, which will be announced on Tuesday.



Seale took the loss for VWU, and is now 22-5 on the season. She gave up three runs, but just one was earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk.



The Captains remain undefeated at home this season (25-0), and have now won 18 straight games heading into Saturday's play. This is the 15th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Captains, and 19th overall in the 38-year program history. Christopher Newport is one victory away from matching the most wins ever in a single season, 42, set in 2010.