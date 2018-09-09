HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. - Christopher Newport's defense held Hampden-Sydney scoreless in the second half Saturday, as the Captains escaped with a 17-13 victory over the Tigers. CNU improved to 2-0 to start the season, while the Tigers fell to 0-2. The Captains recorded seven sacks en route to the non-conference victory on a warm and muggy afternoon at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. CNU now holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series, and the triumph was the third straight for the Captains over the Tigers.

"I was very pleased with our effort today," Head Coach Art Link said. "We knew we were in for a tough battle, and I told our guys just to focus on getting the job done. We had a few bad moments, but when it really counted we got it done."

Junior quarterback Jack Anderson threw two touchdown passes, including a 20-yard scoring strike to sophomore receiver Garrison Mayo with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter. The score would prove to be the deciding moment of the game, and put the Captains ahead to stay. It was the fifth TD pass in the first two games for Anderson, who threw for three scores in CNU's season-opening victory last week over Southern Virginia.

The Captains sealed the victory on the game's final play as Hampden-Sydney quarterback Alec Cobb was sacked by senior lineman Julien Spence as time expired. Spence had 2.5 sacks and five tackles in the battle. H-SC compiled 396 yards in total offense but managed to score just one touchdown and two field goals.

Both squads posted field goals in the opening quarter before the Tigers took a 10-3 lead when Cobb connected with running back Kaleb Smith on a 54-yard scoring pass. The Captains pulled even in the first minute of the second quarter when Anderson hit sophomore receiver Cole Blais on a nine-yard touchdown throw to make it a 10-10 game. Hampden-Sydney grabbed the lead on the first half's final play when sophomore Rhett Anderson booted a 30-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 13-10 halftime edge.

Anderson finished the day 22 of 37 for 275 yards and two scores with no interceptions. Sophomore Hunter Rogers led the Captains on the ground with 53 yards on 15 carries, and senior receiver Joshua Davis made seven catches for a team-high 149 yards. Christopher Newport's offense totaled 346 yards (275 yards passing and 71 yards rushing).

CNU's defensive effort included a huge second half interception by sophomore Damian Jiggetts to stop a fourth quarter drive by the Tigers. Jiggetts finished the day with five tackles as well. Sophomore Kaden Woodward posted a team-high nine tackles and 1.5 sacks. Junior Ben James also was credited with 1.5 sacks to go with three stops.

