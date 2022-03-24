Captains softball sailing along as #1 in the country

Christopher Newport has out-scored its opponents by a score of 234-39 this season, and has crushed 42 home runs.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Christopher Newport softball team continues to roll along. They pounded out 9 hits in their 6-1 win over #3 Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday. CNU improves to 22-0 and is off to its best start in school history along with recently being tabbed #1 in Division III. The Captains make this winning thing easy, right? "We try to", says freshman pitcher, Kate Alger who picked up the win (7-0) against the Marlins. "We try to go out there and have fun and do our best".

Head Coach, Keith Parr, who's been leading the program since 2003, sees something special in this year's squad. "It's truly a team and that's the biggest thing. The talent is there, but they're getting along phenomenally and that's a coach's dream of course".

Catcher, Bailey Roberts (Hickory High School/Chesapeake) had a 2-run homer and rbi double against Virginia Wesleyan and feels this particular team has amazing depth. "We use everybody we have on our bench and everybody is such a great player that no matter who comes in, they can get the job done."