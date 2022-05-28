Captains storm from behind to beat Berry, 6-2, in NCAA softball finals

Martin and Berry starter Hannah Gore were locked in a pitcher's duel through the first five frames before the Captains grabbed the lead with a three-run sixth and two-run seventh. Berry, now 35-12, was the home team and scored first with a single run in the third inning. Riley Jackson singled home Katie White, who had doubled with two outs, and the Vikings took a 1-0 advantage. The Captains pulled even in the top of the fourth when senior Kaitlyn Hasty walked, and pinch-runner Kensley Hess was inserted in her place. Sophomore Brooke Greaver delivered a double to right-center field to score Hess and tie the game at 1-1.



Berry bounced back in the bottom of the fourth, and re-claimed the lead on a lead-off home run from Morgan Frye, her 13th of the season, to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead. It would be their last advantage of the day, as the Captains took control over the final two frames.



Christopher Newport opened the sixth with another Hasty walk, her third of the game, and sophomore Jules Donnelly took over on the bases. After an infield pop-out, Greaver came to the plate and reached base on an error. Helmer then followed with her second single of the afternoon to load the bases. Freshman Meredith Brickner was called on to pinch hit, and sent a fly ball to center that was deep enough to score Donnelly from third for a sacrifice fly to tie the game, 2-2. Proctor then registered the go-ahead hit, a two-run double down the right-field line to plate both Greaver and Helmer to make it 4-2 Captains.