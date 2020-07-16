Fewer fans will be at Panthers games this year. Here's what we know about season tickets

The Panthers will offer PSL owners the opportunity to opt out using tickets in 2020 with the option to carry credit over to the 2021 season without penalty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they will provide Personal Seat License (PSL) owners multiple options for season tickets in the 2020 season due to reduced seating capacity at Bank of America Stadium over COVID-19 concerns.

According to Panthers.com, the team sent an email to PSL owners explaining that seating will be reduced for the upcoming season in accordance with state and local guidelines, as well as the advice from medical experts and public health officials.

"In order to accommodate as many PSL Owners as possible in this reduced-capacity scenario, we plan to make a limited number of home games available to each account," the email states. "The number of games each PSL Owner will have access to will be determined by factors such as approved capacity, overall demand and, in some cases, seating location."

Panthers PSL owners will have the chance to opt in or opt out of 2020 tickets without penalty. Fans who choose to opt out will also have the opportunity to carry over their credit toward 2021 season tickets. PSL ownership will not be affected by opting in or out of 2020 season tickets.

The email tells PSL owners they will likely have to sit in a different location than normal due to social distancing guidelines, capacity could change during the season and all season tickets will revert back to their normal location next year.