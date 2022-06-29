Caroline Helwig charting path to her passions

A UVA strength and conditioning intern, Helwig is embracing the role she's been searching for

NORFOLK, Va. — Caroline Helwig spent her last year at the University of Alabama searching for a job.

"Virginia is funny because there's a lot of colleges with a lot of athletic programs, but none of them are ever hiring," says Helwig, a Virginia resident.

Helwig wasn't just looking for any internship, however, as life has been leading her down a specific path. "I started looking for internships to shadow people with certifications wanted to go after. I saw the rehab side and personal training side, trying to get a little of everything to figure out what I wanted to do. The collegiate environment is amazing," says Helwig, eventually settling on preventing injuries rather than fixing them.

This led to her foray into strength and conditioning, and her year's worth of searching. While looking for a paying job in the field for post grad, she came upon an unpaid football strength and conditioning internship at the University of Virginia. Helwig applied, assuming she wouldn't hear anything and the job search would continue.

Her year long persistence paid off as a interview followed and eventually a call offering her the spot. "They called me 3 weeks later in the middle of a final. I ran out of my final, they offered me the position and I said "absolutely yes."