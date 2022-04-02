Catching punches, learning lessons at 757 Boxing Club

The Chesapeake boxing club has been producing national champions inside the ring and out

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — "My parents wanted my brother to start boxing, just for defense lessons and discipline and stuff."

Five years later, Ayhnae Harte has gotten a lot more than she bargained for. Now a national champion in her age group, she's got her sights set on the Olympics. Somehow, the highest levels of her sport pale in comparison to lessons learned in the ring. The aforementioned discipline is included of course, but the lessons go far beyond.

"Whether I'm in the ring or doing my work, I overthink a lot," says Harte, crediting boxing for helping her clear her mind. "If you shut the people out and just relax on you, and that feeling you get when you box, that kind of helps you relax," Harte credits her corner, made up of her Dad and Coach Reggie Barnett, with helping her hone her focus.