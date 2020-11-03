Cavaliers and Crabbers advance to girls state finals

NORFOLK, Va. — Last week's quarterfinals win for Princess Anne was a big indication of just how difficult the Cavaliers could be. With former Green Run great, Ashley James as a motivating factor, they continued their domination as they rolled past Woodgrove in the Class 5 state semifinals Tuesday night at Norfolk State 107-45. James's sister, Aziaha had another incredible game for Princess Anne. Her game high 32 points sent the Cavaliers to the state finals. They're chasing a 7th straight championship when they face Highland Springs on Saturday at 4:30pm. In Class 6, Western Branch had no answers against Thomas Edison and lost 53-35.