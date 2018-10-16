With their win over #16 ranked Miami, UVA football is turning heads. They're not in the top 25 yet, but they did start receiving votes this week.

The Cavaliers are now (4-2) on the season and legitimately in the running for the ACC title. As head coach Bronco Mendenhall said at his weekly press conference, everybody's goal is to win their conference championship, "that they actually believe it enough to say it, that's a significant step."

Last year, the Hoos got off to a quick start and then struggled the second half of the season. Part of that was the schedule was back loaded with all the best teams on the Cavaliers schedule.

This year the back end looks less intimidating. However, Duke on the road this week, will be a real challenge.

