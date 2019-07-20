CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UVA coach and players were looking polished and sounding confident at ACC football media days. There seems to be good reason for that.

The Cavaliers are certainly trending up in the fourth year of the Bronco Mendenhall coaching era. Last season they went 8-5 and won the Belk Bowl in a rout.

The Hoos return nine starters to a defense that was pretty stout last season. And on offense, everything starts with the big time playmaker at quarterback, Bryce Perkins.

We hear from Coach Mendenhall, Perkins and defensive back Bryce Hall.