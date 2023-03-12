Cavaliers earn a #4 seed for the NCAA Tournament and face #13 Furman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — ACC co-regular season champion Virginia (25-7) is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA South Region for the NCAA Tournament.
UVA will make its 25th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and first since earning a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Cavaliers will face No. 13 seed Furman (27-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 16 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tipoff time and television designation is still to be announced.
The winner of the Virginia-Furman first-round game will meet No. 5 seed San Diego State (27-6) or No. 12 seed Charleston (31-3) in the second round on Saturday, March 18.
This is Virginia’s ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-23 in 24 NCAA tournaments. Virginia went 35-3 en route to the 2019 NCAA championship. UVA also advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.