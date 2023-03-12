x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Cavaliers earn a #4 seed for the NCAA Tournament and face #13 Furman

Virginia will be in the South Region on Thursday, March 16 from Orlando, Florida.
Credit: UVA Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — ACC co-regular season champion Virginia (25-7) is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA South Region for the NCAA Tournament.

UVA will make its 25th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and first since earning a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers will face No. 13 seed Furman (27-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 16 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tipoff time and television designation is still to be announced.

The winner of the Virginia-Furman first-round game will meet No. 5 seed San Diego State (27-6) or No. 12 seed Charleston (31-3) in the second round on Saturday, March 18.

This is Virginia’s ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-23 in 24 NCAA tournaments. Virginia went 35-3 en route to the 2019 NCAA championship. UVA also advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.

More Videos

In Other News

Wolverines and Cavaliers claim the crown in VHSL boys and girls state title games

Before You Leave, Check This Out