Cavaliers earn a #4 seed for the NCAA Tournament and face #13 Furman

Virginia will be in the South Region on Thursday, March 16 from Orlando, Florida.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — ACC co-regular season champion Virginia (25-7) is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA South Region for the NCAA Tournament.

UVA will make its 25th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and first since earning a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers will face No. 13 seed Furman (27-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 16 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tipoff time and television designation is still to be announced.

The winner of the Virginia-Furman first-round game will meet No. 5 seed San Diego State (27-6) or No. 12 seed Charleston (31-3) in the second round on Saturday, March 18.