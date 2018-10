UVA is bowl eligible for the second straight year. For various reasons, this year is setting up differently than the second half disaster of 2017.

Last season, the Hoos lost six of their last seven games. The schedule the second half of the season was challenging. This year, they might be the favorite in each of the final four games.

Coach Mendenhall says one of the keys to their success this year was the new athletic director allowing him to expand his staff.

© 2018 WVEC