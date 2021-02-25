Cavaliers slumping at the wrong time, drop third straight

Defensive lapses in the paint for UVA in their 68-61 loss to North Carolina State.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State held off No. 15 Virginia 68-61 to win its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road game.

Cam Hayes had 16 points and Shakeel Moore 12 for 11-9 NC State. The program last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.