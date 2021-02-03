Cavaliers snap three game skid with win over Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row, 62-51.
Cavaliers end three game losing streak vs the Canes
1 / 7
Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the 16-6 Cavaliers, who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half. Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer.
Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes.
It was senior night for Virginia.