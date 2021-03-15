Cavs earn 4 seed; face #13 Ohio

UVA will make its school-record seventh straight and 24th overall NCAA Tournament appearance.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — ACC regular-season champion Virginia (18-6) is the No. 4 seed in the NCAA West Region for the NCAA Tournament.

UVA will make its school-record seventh straight and 24th overall NCAA Tournament appearance. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The West Region is set!

We're the 4⃣ seed and will take on the 13 seed Ohio on Saturday.

🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/88LNMXFBP8 — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 14, 2021

The Cavaliers will face No. 13 seed Ohio (16-7) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Saturday, March 20. Location, tipoff time and television designation is still to be announced.

The winner of the Virginia-Ohio first-round game will meet No. 5 seed Creighton (20-8) or No. 12 seed UC-Santa Barbara (22-4) in the second round on Monday, March 22.