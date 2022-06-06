Cavs eliminated from NCAA tournament

Virginia loses on a walk- off hit in the bottom of the 9th to Coastal Carolina 7-6. Cavaliers end season with a 39-18 record.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Coastal Carolina (38-19-1) overcame a 6-0 deficit and walked off with a 7-6 victory to eliminate Virginia (39-19) from the Greenville Regional on Sunday (June 5). The Chanticleers advanced to play host East Carolina in the regional championship on Sunday night.

Coastal’s Austin White led the bottom of ninth inning off with a single up the middle and was sacrificed over by Eric Brown. After an intentional walk put runners on first and second, Chris Rowan Jr. drove in the game-winning run with a single into center field.

Sophomore Jake Gelof matched the UVA single game NCAA Tournament records for RBI (5), and home runs (2) He also eclipsed UVA’s single-season RBI record with his first home run of the day. Gelof was 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in the contest.