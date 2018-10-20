DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Perkins did a little bit of everything to lead Virginia to another upset victory. Perkins passed for 189 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 61 yards and two scores to help the Cavaliers beat Duke 28-14 on Saturday afternoon.

UVA handles Duke 28-14

Virginia (5-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) backed up its 16-13 win over Miami, its first against a ranked opponent since 2014, with its fourth consecutive victory over Duke. The Cavaliers won as underdogs for the second week in a row. "I'm obviously really excited and proud of our team," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "Coming off of the Miami win last week, that presented a significant challenge. ... Our team showed the maturity and resiliency to come on the road and start fast." Daniel Jones passed for 240 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils (5-2, 1-2).

Duke cut Virginia's lead to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter when tight end Davis Koppenhaver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver T.J. Rahming on a trick play. But Perkins found Evan Butts for a 16-yard touchdown with 3:58 remaining to put the Cavaliers back in control.

Perkins eluded unblocked blitzing safety Marquis Waters and scrambled to his left before throwing to Butts in the end zone. "There's at least two or three plays every game where you're like, 'How is this real life?' " Butts said. "It's just absurd, his talent level. Having him here on this team is a blessing for everyone."

Chris Taylor had six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils.The Cavaliers led 14-0 at halftime, but their cushion should have been larger. They failed to score on drives that reached the Duke 29-, 16- and 34-yard lines.

© 2018 WVEC