Cavs rout the Black Knights 15-1 on first day of NCAA tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In front of a Disharoon Park postseason record crowd (5,487), Virginia (46-12) combined for 10 runs in the first two innings on the way to a15-1 victory over Army (38-17) in the opening game of the Charlottesville Regional Friday afternoon (June 2).
Seven different Cavaliers recorded RBIs, including first baseman Ethan Anderson (2-4), who knocked in a game-high three runs for the Hoos. UVA starting pitcher Brian Edgington worked five perfect innings and earned his eighth win of the year, a career-high. The graduate student struck out four batters in the process.
UVA’s 15 runs scored are its most in an NCAA Tournament game since 2016, when the Cavaliers posted 17 runs against William & Mary.