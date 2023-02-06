Cavs rout the Black Knights 15-1 on first day of NCAA tournament

Seven different Cavaliers recorded RBIs, including first baseman Ethan Anderson (2-4), who knocked in a game-high three runs for the Hoos.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In front of a Disharoon Park postseason record crowd (5,487), Virginia (46-12) combined for 10 runs in the first two innings on the way to a15-1 victory over Army (38-17) in the opening game of the Charlottesville Regional Friday afternoon (June 2).

Seven different Cavaliers recorded RBIs, including first baseman Ethan Anderson (2-4), who knocked in a game-high three runs for the Hoos. UVA starting pitcher Brian Edgington worked five perfect innings and earned his eighth win of the year, a career-high. The graduate student struck out four batters in the process.

O'Ferrall, Saucke - 3 hits each

WP: Edgington (8-3) - 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 SO



