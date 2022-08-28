Celebrating 40 years of Boo Williams Summer League

Williams created the AAU basketball program in Hampton in 1982 and coined it the Boo Williams Summer League. On Saturday the league celebrated its 40th anniversary.

HAMPTON, Va. — Boo Williams grew up in Hampton and was a basketball star at Phoebus before playing at Saint John's University. He went on to play professionally in Europe before returning to the states where he had another vision in mind. A former insurance agent, Williams went door to door trying to get people to believe in his dream of being an ambassador for youth basketball. Now, he's one of the most successful basketball coaches in the nation.

On Saturday night in Hampton, Williams was honored at the Convention Center for the Boo Williams Sneaker Gala. Many family and friends were on hand to give their congratulations to the basketball legend who is responsible for the growth of AAU basketball. The Hampton native was celebrated for his 40 years in AAU basketball for girls and boys throughout Hampton roads and beyond.

Current NBA player Cam Thomas was among those in attendance as well as other greats including Tarik Brown, Sugar Rodgers, and NBA great John Lucas II, who is currently an assistant with the Houston Rockets.