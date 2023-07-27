Chase Young is where his feet are

The edge rusher feels like himself again after long recovery process from knee injury.

ASHBURN, Va. — Chase Young spent much of training camp 2022 on a field off to the side of the main action. Young was still rehabbing from the right knee injury suffered in November 2021.

This season he's back with the team and getting back to his old self. "I feel myself, I'm at where my feet at and I feel good," Young said from the podium following day 2 of training camp.

Young played in 3 late season games last year but wasn't all the way back to the game wrecking force he showed glimpses of during his rookie year. Picked second in the 2020 draft, Young was projected as an elite edge rusher in the mold of Myles Garrett and the Bosa brothers. The injury, combined with a down half season beforehand, led to what once seemed unthinkable, the Commanders did not pick up the 5th year option on his rookie deal.