Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games this season

ASHBURN, Va. — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.

“As we go through this, it’s hard to predict on recovery time,” coach Ron Rivera said. “This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can’t tell you.”

Rivera had already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville and indicated Young could start the season on the PUP list. The first game Young is eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee, though there’s no guarantee he’s ready by then.

The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. Young injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay, opening the door for young linemen such as Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney to take on bigger responsibilities.

“It was just dialing in my focus: doing the same thing I’d been doing but just now more of an opportunity, more plays,” Toohill said. “I think it’s the same now, just keeping that same focus as I had before and getting things going.”

Young is still sporting a brace on his right knee while out at practice. Despite not taking part, the 23-year-old is vocal during team drills and has helped teammates in quieter ways.