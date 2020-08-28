Chase Young: so much talent

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team took Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft this year. He'll join a long list of other first round draft picks that bolster the defensive line.
Most experts had Young as the best player on the draft board this year. He has a ton of talent and he also puts in the work. He spends plenty of time looking at film. Much of that time is spent looking at pass rushers. He says he is looking for several things, "First step. How aggressive they are. Their angle. Their track to the quarterback. I mean everything."
It's tough enough making the transition from college to pros. It's especially challenging during a pandemic when you can't get as many reps. Plus, Young is just coming back for a hip flexor strain.
When it comes to learning, he knows to pay attention to the veterans like Ryan Kerrigan, "R.K., he's one of those guys we call a dude. He does everything right. I definitely pick up a lot of things from R.K. A lot of those things really have to do with off the field."