Chesapeake native Brenden Queen wins Hampton Heat 200 for the second time in his career

Queen became just the second driver to win the Heat more than once. He also got the checkered at the annual event back in 2020.

HAMPTON, Va. — The second race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown hit the track Saturday night in the 15th annual running of the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway.

Every weekly driver longs for this one -- and this year no one longed more than Connor Hall, who entered the marquee event undefeated 11 for 11 at Langley this season.

He started third on the pole; leading the field was Bobby McCarty.

200 laps around a flat oval track with no tire changes was a challenge for every driver in the 30 car field. They were forced to save their tires for the laps that mattered.

None did better than Chesapeake's very own Brenden Queen. Despite starting ninth on the pole, in the final stretch on lap 148 he surged passed McCarty and Hall en route to his second victory in the Hampton Heat 200.