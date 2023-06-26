Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hosts 10th annual Children Today Leaders Tomorrow youth football camp

It maybe a football camp however the football aspect is secondary. It primarily focuses on teaching intangible leadership skills and building relationships.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan offers this football camp free of charge every year to Chesapeake children. This year, middle school, high school, and college football coaches will join Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott, and former Coach Elisha “Cadillac” Harris to teach the children basic football skills and lead them in offensive and defensive drills. Law enforcement members from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office also volunteered.

"Its an opportunity for us to get our message out to them to come to us if you need help," said Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan. "I came from a single parent family and if it wasn't for camps and athletics early in my life I would not be the Sheriff today I can guarantee that."

In addition to football skills, the camp provides team-building concepts, positive re-enforcement, and personal leadership development designed to prepare our future leaders for the challenges of tomorrow. Sheriff O’Sullivan developed the “Children Today Leaders Tomorrow” program in 2010 to offer local children from all walks of life, the opportunity to fulfill their potential with the guidance and mentorship of community members who care about them.

"Its a wonderful opportunity for all my staff in the Chesapeake's Sheriff Office as well as myself to interact with the youth of Chesapeake. Inside the lines its about football but outside the lines its about life and how to interact with your community and be the best steward you can be," he said.