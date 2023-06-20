Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hosting Youth Football Camp

Young athletes are invited to register for the youth football camp for the opportunity to learn basic football skills Saturday and Sunday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is hosting a youth football camp Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at Oscar Smith High School.

Young athletes are invited to register for the Children Today Leaders Tomorrow Youth Football Camp for the opportunity to learn basic football skills and lead them in offensive and defensive drills.

The camp will be headed by Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott, and former Coach Elisha "Cadillac" Harris along with several other middle school, high school, and college football coaches.

Sheriff O'Sullivan the program in 2010 "to offer local children from all walks of life, the opportunity to fulfill their potential with the guidance and mentorship of community members who care about them."