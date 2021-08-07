Chesapeake's Cherry captures gold in the men's 4x400 relay

Michael Cherry made the 757 proud in his Olympic debut. There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay. The Chesapeake native ran leadoff for the United States.
The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4x100-meter relay, but the 4x400 team of Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4x400 since 1996.
The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27. Earlier this week, the former Oscar Smith Tiger missed out on a medal in the men's 400 meters despite running a personal best time of 44.21 seconds. He would settle for 4th. Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the gold in 43.85 in the event.