The former Oscar Smith Tiger ran leadoff for the U.S. as he got his first ever gold medal.

Michael Cherry made the 757 proud in his Olympic debut. There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay. The Chesapeake native ran leadoff for the United States.

The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4x100-meter relay, but the 4x400 team of Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds. It was a fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4x400 since 1996.