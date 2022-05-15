Chesapeake's Cuddyer passing on the love of baseball to the next generation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Former Major Leaguer Michael Cuddyer was part of the generation that started a pipeline of players from Hampton Roads to the big leagues from David Wright, Melvin and Justin Upton to Mark Reynolds. Cuddyer was holding his Homegrown Clinic at his alma mater Great Bridge High School on Sunday. 120 children between the ages of 5-12 took part in the event and the 15 year veteran wanted them to take away more than just baseball. "Just come out here and enjoy it", he said. "Playing the game. Playing sports and also I want them to appreciate their parents being able to bring them out here."