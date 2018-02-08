Six months ago, DeAngelo Hall was looking at retiring, but he wasn't quite there yet. Today, the Chesapeake native out of Deep Creek High School and Virginia Tech made it official at Redskins training camp that he was calling it quits. "When I felt like I couldn't make plays or be the same player that I always thought I was I knew it was time to go", he said at a press conference today.

Hall, who was a 1st round selection of the Atlanta Falcons, played 14 seasons in the NFL. After a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders, the 34 year old played the last 9 seasons with the Redskins. Hall leaves as a 3-time Pro Bowl to go with 43 career interceptions. Five of them went back for touchdowns.

