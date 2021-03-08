x
Chesapeake's Holloway advances to 110m hurdle finals at Tokyo Olympics

The former Grassfield High Grad took first in semifinals in a time of 13.13 seconds Tuesday night.

Grant Holloway made an instant splash in his Olympic debut from the Toyko games. Tuesday morning the Chesapeake native ran the fastest time of the day in the men's 100 meter hurdles in a time of 13.02 seconds. 

Tuesday evening the 23 year old bolted out to an early lead in the final heat of the semifinals and won in a time of 13.13 seconds. Jamaica's, Ronald Levy took the first heat in a time of 13.23 seconds while fellow American won the second heat in a time of 13.18.

The former Grassfield High School graduate moves on to the finals Friday night.