Chesapeake's Holloway advances to 110m hurdle semis at Tokyo Olympics

Grant Holloway ran the fastest time Tuesday morning as he moves on to the semifinals.

Grant Holloway made an instant splash in his Olympic debut from the Toyko games. Tuesday morning the Chesapeake native ran the fastest time of the day in the men's 100 meter hurdles in a time of 13.02 seconds.

Holloway beat out Jamaica's, Ronald Levy (13.12) and fellow American, Devon Allen (13.21) who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively. Holloway picked up where he left off at from the U.S. Olympic Trials where he ran the event in a time of 12.96 seconds.