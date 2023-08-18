Chesapeake's Holloway among the favorites in 2023 World Track & Field Championships

Grant Holloway is the current number one in the world in the 110m hurdles. The event from Budapest, Hungary runs from August 19th-27th.

The premiere hurdler in the world just happens to be from Hampton Roads. Chesapeake native Grant Holloway has been staking his claim as the guy to beat when the World Track and Field Championships get underway August 19th-27th from Budapest, Hungary.

The former Grassfield High product is currently number one in the world in the 110m hurdles. Holloway ran a season best time of 12.98 seconds in the Paris Diamond League back in June and a person best of 12.81 in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021.

He still feels he's a different runner than he was in 2022.

"Last year around this time, I would say I was an immature hurdler", he said. "I've had huge success in this sports, but I've learned this year from last year that probably I'm about 5 to 6 times better".

The 25 year old also has the triple crown of hurdling. Holloway is a world indoor champ (60 meters), the outdoor champion and Diamond League Final winner (both in the 110m) which means all eyes will be on him this month.