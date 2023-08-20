Chesapeake's Jonathan Baca inspired to give back to local athletes after medical retirement from military

Jonathan Baca had it all figured out, or so he thought. After being dealt with adversity, Baca has instead turned his first passion into a life long commitment.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Jonathan Baca’s story is one that illustrates the transformative power of sports. How even when life throw us dozens of obstacles and hardships, something as small as a soccer ball can initiate and entirely new perspective on life.

Soccer is something that’s always been a constant in Baca’s life. After growing up playing the sport, he experienced the thrill of playing professional soccer in his home country of Ecuador as well as in Brazil. Now, Baca is a youth soccer coach here in Hampton Roads and though that might seem like a smooth transition, it wasn’t a path he mapped out for himself.

After his playing career Baca got married and immigrated to California to pursue a career in the military. However, his career in the navy ended sooner than expected during his deployment overseas.

“Its not easy when you think you have your whole plan in the navy,” he explained. “I went to Iraq, and I had an accident there. I almost lost my leg in an IED explosion.”

Baca then spent three years in the hospital recovering. “It was a big change,” he recalled.

Being medically retired from the navy wasn’t in Baca’s plan, however serving always was, whether that be his country or his community, which brings us back to soccer.

“I started coaching my son when I was on crutches, and I saw that I have much more experience than regular soccer parents who never played professionally.”

Finding solace in soccer, Baca soon created the Golden Ball Soccer Academy, his own non- profit soccer club, one that offers high quality training and mentorship regardless of your background or financial situation.

“Nobody is segregated because of the money, because of the color of your skin or because of the race,” he said.

“I think you look at the kids on the field and that tells the whole story. I haven’t seen a team in the area with this many diverse as the kids we have out here,” echoed one of his coaches, Travis Brown.

“Baca is probably the best coach I’ve ever had,” said one athlete.

“I look at him as a soccer father,” said another.

Baca’s organization was built literally from the ground up.

“We started with four players in 2016 when we started and now we have 22 teams,” he explained.

