Keeping the football family together with no fall ball

Oscar Smith head coach Chris Scott tackles the issues of football during a pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Oscar Smith football coach Chris Scott recently took a phone call while at work from one of his players. It ended with the player saying "I love you" and the coach saying "I love you." When Scott got off the phone, one of his co-workers thought coach was talking to his wife. No, it was indeed a player because as Scott says "that's how we do things."

Keeping the football family together in times of Covid-19 is paramount. As Scott explains, young people need a connection. They certainly get that in the Oscar Smith football community.

Coach also acknowledges pandemic is hard to deal with as a coach, because there is no playbook for this. He says coaches are used to fixing things and there's no fix for this and then he added, "it's a whole new competition."