Christopher Newport beats Mount Union for first D-III title

Trey Barber's bucket as time expired sent the Captains to victory, 74-72, for the programs first ever National Championship.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Trey Barber scored 25 points — including a driving layup as time expired — and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jahn Hines scored 18 points and Christopher Newport beat Mount Union 74-72 Saturday to win the first NCAA Division III championship in program history.

The Captains (30-3) ended their season with a 15-game win streak, dating to a 64-59 loss to then-No. 2 Randolph-Macon College — the defending national champion — on Jan. 11.

Barber was 10-of-15 shooting and had his eighth double-double of the season. Caleb Furr tied his career-high with four 3-pointers on as many attempts to finish with 12 points and Matthew Brodie also scored 12 points for Christopher Newport.

Christian Parker scored 10 points in a 12-4 run that culminated with when his layup with 17 seconds left gave Mount Union a 70-69 lead. Ty Henderson converted a three-point play four seconds later to put the Captains back in front by two points, Parker scored inside to make it 72-all with 4.2 seconds left but Barber took the inbounds pass, calmly worked the ball up the court and drove the right side of the lane before he kissed a contested buzzer-beater off the glass.

Just an unbelievable shot from Trey Barber to win the title. The Captains are Champs at the buzzer.



Parker scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with two steals and two blocks for the Purple Raiders.



Mount Union’s Jeffery Mansfield hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-all with 6:51 to play but Furr answered with a corner 3 just 12 seconds later and, after Parker scored inside to pull the Purple Raiders back within a point, Furr made another from behind the arc to give Christopher Newport a 60-56 advantage with six minutes to play.

No. 3 Mount Union (30-3), which made its first national championship appearance in program history, had its 14-game win streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 74-72 defeat at then-No. 8 John Carroll on Jan. 25.

Darrell Newsom hit a 3-pointer that gave Mount Union a 26-12 lead with five minutes left in the first half but the Captains scored 14 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to three points at the break.