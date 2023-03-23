Christopher Newport University salutes the men's hoops squad on their 1st ever national championship

The Captains finished the season strong with a 30-3 record that included a 15 game winning streak.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Plenty to celebrate on Thursday at Christopher Newport University. At the student union building, the men's basketball team was honored for the program's first ever national title.

"Having people wait outside when we got back, the whole celebration today man. Especially Division III, that's big time", said Captains guard Jahn Hines from Norview High School in Norfolk. "I appreciate this school so much and what its done for me."

The Captains finished their season strong in route to the championship. They wound up with a 30-3 record that included a 15 game winning streak. "It was amazing", said former Trey Barber who hit the game winning shot in the title game over Mount Union. "This is bigger than us. The support we have is really amazing".