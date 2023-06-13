CNU student-athletes recognized as national champions at White House

VP Kamala Harris and NCAA President Charlie Baker welcomed national champions from all across the country on the South Lawn.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Student-athletes from Christopher Newport University (CNU) got the chance to visit the White House this week with national champions across the NCAA.

Basketball players at the Newport News college got to join national champions from divisions 1, 2 and 3 for College Athlete Day at our nation's capital Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris and new NCAA President Charlie Baker welcomed National Champions from all across the country on the South Lawn for the first-ever recognition of college champions, according to the college's sports newsletter.

This honor came after the men's basketball team got its first-ever national title back in March.

CNU has now won three National Championships in the last 18 months, as men's basketball followed titles won by women's soccer and softball during the 2021-22 academic year.

You can watch the full ceremony here.