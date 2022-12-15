City On My Chest Academy brings a new look with Peninsula all-star game

A Peninsula area all-star football game provides younger high school players more exposure to college recruiters.

Area high school coaching great, Tommy Reamon, Sr. once put together the famed Southside vs Peninsula matchup with the 757 All-Star Classic that showcased area seniors. Now he and his son, Tommy, Jr. who's CEO of the clothing and online store City On My Chest of Newport News is now expanding on the idea.

The Peninsula All-Star Classic will now include freshmen, sophomores, juniors as well as seniors. It happens on Saturday from Darling Stadium in Hampton at 1pm. 70 players will be taking part in the game from the Peninsula and Bay Rivers Districts before college recruiters.

"Now he'll be one of those that's watched for the next recruiting date", says Reamon, Sr., who's a founder of the City On My Chest Academy along with his son, Tommy, Jr. who's CEO of the company. As for the seniors, he says "He has that clock on him and got to make things happen."

His son agrees. "The name of the game in 2022 is exposure", he says. "I even look to back when I was a high school quarterback and I was pretty good, but the marketing tactics my dad had was the reason why I was nationally ranked."

The Reamons say that by expanding the classes, the more opportunities that can open up for players in the game like the past games of the 757 All-Star Classic. It can also help guide their families when it comes to the recruiting process.

"The big boys come around here and guess what?!" says Reamon, Sr. "They can get one or two players that might go to (Virginia) Tech or UVA (Virginia). What about the other guys? And so we want to showcase the other guys too."

Tommy, Jr. is also one that points to life after football for players. "Everybody can't go to college, but we're here to help", he says. "But if not maybe even from my aspect the business side. I can be a resource to them. At the end of the day, these kids go back to a parent or a guardian who ultimately plays a huge part in the process, so we're just trying to give as much education as we can to them."