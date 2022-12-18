City On My Chest Peninsula All-Star Classic gave high schoolers another chance to showcase their talent amongst college recruiters Saturday afternoon

The Peninsula area all-star football game provides younger high school players more exposure to college recruiters.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Roads coaching great, Tommy Reamon, Sr. once put together the famed Southside vs Peninsula matchup with the 757 All-Star Classic that showcased area seniors. Now he and his son, Tommy, Jr. who's CEO of the clothing and online store City On My Chest of Newport News have expanded on that idea.

70 of the best high school players in the peninsula were on display Saturday afternoon for the City On My Chest All- Star Classic. For the first time, it included freshmen, sophomores, juniors as well as seniors. Some familiar names from the high school football season showcased their talent a final time this year amongst 25-30 college recruiters at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

After a scoreless first quarter, in the second Derrick Gurley of Heritage lofted a pass into the end zone to find Paul Stephen Davis of Woodside to give their team, Sports Academy, the 7-0 advantage.

Then in the third, Jayden Earley of Phoebus's Class 3 State Championship team intercepted a pass returning it for 70 plus yards to give his team, City on my Chest, 6 points of their own.