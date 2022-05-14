"City On My Chest Showcase" gives college football coaches an up close look at high school talent

Nearly 250 players from as far away as Richmond were at the inaugural event on Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — We all remember our first experiences as teenagers when it came to applying for a job. Always putting your best foot forward. Area high school football players were making their case in front of 20 college coaches at the first annual "City On My Chest Showcase" at Todd Stadium in Newport News on Saturday. Some players came from as far as Richmond to attend. Tommy Reamon, Jr. along with his father, legendary high school coach, Tommy, Sr. organized the event that, in their eyes, was needed. "They learn some skills, fundamental stuff", said Tommy, Sr.

Among the colleges on hand included, Norfolk State, Hampton University and William & Mary. Tribe head coach, Mike London, who attended, gave it a thumbs up. "It's important, because as college coaches we want to see those things up front, live and in person", he says. "When you have a venue here at Todd Stadium that allows you to come out and do that. Size them up. Watch them compete."