Decision to end city-run tackle football in Virginia Beach follows decade of research

The transition away from youth tackle football is something Parks and Recreation officials have been considering for at least a decade.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The transition away from youth tackle football is something Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation officials have been considering for at least a decade now.

They conducted a sports management report into it, and those details were presented to the department’s director in December, 2020.

The Parks & Recreation Commission voted to end city-run tackle football in March, 2021.

Money wasn’t the main reason, according to officials from the department, but it did play a part in the reasoning.

The decision follows a nationwide trend, showing the interest in tackle football plummeting over the last decade.

In Virginia Beach, there has been a 40% drop in participation over the past five years, and a 62% drop over the last ten years.

Emerging science about the impact of the sport on the brain -- and the potential for long term damage -- played a role in the decline.

Youth tackle football isn’t going away entirely in Virginia Beach. There are three independent youth leagues the city is offering reimbursements to, if a family wants their child to play.