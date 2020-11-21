No. 4 Clemson's game at Florida State postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State has been postponed when medical personnel from both schools could not agree on playing Saturday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement a few hours before the Tigers and Seminoles were to play at Doak Campbell Stadium. No makeup date was announced.
The Tigers have dealt with the coronavirus this season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the past two games after testing positive for COVID-19. This was to be his return for the first time since a win over Syracuse on Oct. 24.