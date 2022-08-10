Clippers have happy homecoming by topping Tabb 20-6

Grafton knocked off the Tabb Tigers Friday night to advance to 3-3 on the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

In the Bay Rivers District, Grafton hosted Tabb celebrating their homecoming Friday night and doing in so fashion. They took care of business with a 20-6 win over the Tigers to put them at 3-3.

Princess Anne got on the board first on the road at Ocean Lakes tonight but the Dolphins responded quickly leading 7-6 heading into the half and ultimately taking it 13-6. A battle between two winless teams, the Dolphins are now 1-6.