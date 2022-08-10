Clippers have happy homecoming by topping Tabb 20-6

In the Bay Rivers District, Grafton hosted Tabb celebrating their homecoming Friday night and doing in so fashion. They took care of business with a 20-6 win over the Tigers to put them at 3-3.
Princess Anne got on the board first on the road at Ocean Lakes tonight but the Dolphins responded quickly leading 7-6 heading into the half and ultimately taking it 13-6. A battle between two winless teams, the Dolphins are now 1-6.
Poquoson held Jamestown scoreless 55-0, Bruton blanked Arcadia 42-0, Nansemond Suffolk Academy edged Catholic 27-15, Isle of Wight Academy defeated Norfolk Christian 35-14, and Rappahannock took down Greenbrier Christian 42-10.