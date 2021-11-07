CNU announces Link fired as head football coach

The school released a statement on Sunday that Art Link and his staff will not be back. Assistant coach Paul Crowley will stay on and serve as interim head coach.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 15, 2020.

A day after their 35-32 win over Rowan, Christopher Newport University announced Sunday they fired head football coach Art Link and his staff after five seasons, according to Athletic Director, Kyle McMullin.

"I am thankful for the time and energy that Coach Link and his staff have poured into coaching our students," McMullin said. "It is time to pursue new leadership for our football program.

The lone holdover will be assistant coach Paul Crowley, a Virginia Beach native. Crowley, a former Captains player, was named interim head coach while the school searches for Link's replacement.

McMullin wants, "Our next head coach will be charged with meeting that standard and contributing to the university's championship tradition."

Link, who took over for CNU's first ever head coach Matt Kelchner in 2017, was 19-22 during his time at the school. He had three winning seasons with the Captains.

His best coming in 2018 they were 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference with no post season appearances. Kelchner guided CNU to 10 NCAA playoff appearances in 16 years.