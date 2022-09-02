CNU beats Mary Washington to stretch win streak to 17

Behind a strong second half and a career night from Jahn Hines, the Captains claim a 78-71 victory.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — CNU had not lost a basketball game since November, but they got a serious test from Mary Washington on Wednesday night. In the end, the Captains prevailed 78-71 to extend their win streak to 17.

The Eagles (15-6) held a six point halftime lead. CNU came out strong after the break. They would score the first 10 points of the second half.

Jahn Hines powered the comeback with a career high 26 points. The Captains jumped out to a nine point lead, but Mary Washington fought back to make it a four point game late.

Darian Peterson hit one clutch shot after another in the closing minutes to seal the victory.