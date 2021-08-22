CNU football sets sail for a new season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Christopher Newport, like many area college football programs are back on the field and preparing for the fall. In the Captains case, they tried to play a shortened schedule in the spring (four games), but played just two games due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These days, they're full speed ahead under head coach, Art Link who felt he and his team learned a lot about themselves after a nearly two year layoff. "You learn whether or not you really love the game or not", he said. "It's about the relationships with the players and that doesn't change. Whether you're playing two games or whether you're playing ten that still remains".